Waterfront estate on Tucker Pond in South Kingstown sells for $2.4M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 6,000-square-foot waterfront home with 17.6 acres of land on Tucker Pond recently sold for $2.4 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 839 Ministerial Road home contains five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which said this is the second-highest home sale in the town so far for 2025.

The two-story waterfront home, constructed in 1990, contains three fireplaces, French doors and an expansive porch, providing sunset views over the water.

The home also comes with a 24-square-foot whirlpool, according to property records, along with a 280-square-foot pole barn, a 260-square-foot patio and a dock on the water.

The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $3.79 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $780,800 was attributed to the land.

The sellers were represented by Janet Kermes and Monica Boss, both sales associates of Mott & Chace. Kermes and Boss also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the estate was sold by David Corvese and Nancy Corvese, of Saint Petersburg, Fla. The property was purchased by Bruce Gouin, Christine Benoit and Brendan Gouin, according to the deed.

