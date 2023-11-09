Waterfront home in Little Compton sells for $2.5M, highest sale in town for 2023

LITTLE COMPTON – A 3,060-square-foot home built on more than 4 acres of land recently sold for $2.5 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town so far in 2023, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing sales data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 1 Winslow Road home contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is located on the waterfront in the Quicksand Pond neighborhood.

The two-story home was constructed in 1980 in the Mansard style, with a first-floor primary bedroom, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The property includes a detached two-car garage with a loft inside the upper floor of the structure, the real estate firm said, and a walkway connects the main house to the garage/loft building.

The 4.37-acre property also includes a separate “landscaper’s garage” for the storage of tractors, kayaks, bicycles and tools, according to Residential Properties. Another residential loft is located on the upper floor of the landscaper’s garage, the firm said.

The home also comes with an outside shower and a 30-kilowatt power generator, according to property records.

The property was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.05 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jain Cern, of the firm’s Little Compton office, represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Deborah Ladd, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Catherine Neijstrom, in her capacity as trustee of the Hafod Trust.

The home was purchased by Jennifer Whelen, of New Canaan, Conn., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.