Waterfront home in North Kingstown sells for $2.4M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A coastal home in the Wickford Point neighborhood recently sold for $2.4 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home at 29 Lands End Drive has views of the water from almost every room and has direct access to the water through the backyard, said Mott & Chace, which represented the seller in the deal.

When the deal was made, the sale of the home was the second-biggest transaction in the town of the year so far, the real estate firm said.

The 5,200-square-foot, two-story home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The home also features an 876-square-foot attached two-car garage, and a brick paver driveway, according to property records.

Constructed in 2008 on 0.9 acres of land, the property was last valued by town assessors this year to be worth $1.58 million, according to online property records kept by the town. The property was custom designed and built by Sweenor Builders Inc. in South Kingstown.

The home was sold by John Newman Jr. and the Linda A. Newman Trust to Richard Pizzi and Joanne Pizzi, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record provided by the North Kingstown town clerk.

