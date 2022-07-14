Waterfront home in Warwick gifted to PC sells for $2.26M

WARWICK – In one of the biggest residential property sales in the city this year, a waterfront home that once belonged to the former owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox was recently bought for $2.26 million.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of 2 Briarcliff Ave., a 3,400-square-foot, two-story colonial on the point of Warwick Neck, right next to the historic Warwick Lighthouse. This was the third-highest residential property sale in the city so far this year, according to the real estate firm, which represented the seller in the deal.

The home was sold by Providence College after it was gifted to the Catholic university last year by the estate of Bernard “Ben” G. Mondor, who was a Canadian-born businessman, philanthropist and owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox for 33 years, before his death in 2010 at age 85.

Mondor is credited for saving the PawSox from bankruptcy when he purchased the team in 1977. His family sold the Triple-A baseball club seven years ago to a group that includes the Boston Red Sox as a minority stakeholder.

It was not immediately clear who Providence College sold the Warwick home to since Mott & Chace did not provide the name of the buyer, and public records documenting the property transfer were not immediately available from the city’s online real estate database.

Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer in the sale, according to Mott & Chace.

While Providence College received the home for a nominal $100 in November last year, the home was last valued by Warwick assessors in 2021 to be worth $1.4 million, according to public records from the city.

The home, built in 1968, contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to city records.

The property also features a fireplace, a finished basement, a 528-square-foot garage, a 688-square-foot patio and a 400-square-foot wood deck. The home is built on a 1.48-acre lot.

The Warwick home boasts unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay, the Jamestown and Newport bridges, and Patience and Prudence islands, as well as the lighthouse, Mott & Chace said. The property also features a deep-water dock and a private beach area.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.