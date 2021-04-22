Waterview home in Barrington fetches $1.3M

BARRINGTON – A Nantucket-style colonial with water views has sold for $1.3 million in Barrington.

The sale is the town’s highest price so far this year for a single-family home, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The house, at 60 Bluff Road, was built in 1930 and sits on a hill overlooking the water. The home, located on Narragansett Bay, has a two-car garage and an open floor plan with panoramic windows. The four-bedroom house has been newly renovated.

The sellers were identified in online town real estate records as Christopher M. and Paula E. Burns. The new owners are Hemang M. Kotecha and Katelyn C. Affleck.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

