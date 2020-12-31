Westerly home with views of Weekapaug Cove sells for $3.5M

WESTERLY – A custom-built, shingle-style home with sweeping views of Weekapaug Cove was sold on Dec. 29 for $3.5 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller and facilitated the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

The property at 30 Meadow Ave. includes land of nearly 1 acre and a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Called Twilight, it was designed by the firm of Mercer & Bertsche Architecture, of Groton, Conn. Built in 1995, it features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and an extensive deck.

The property most recently was owned by the Juliette F. Bacon 1999 Trust. The identity of the new owner was not immediately available because the deed had not yet been filed, according to online town property records.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.