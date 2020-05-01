What do you miss the most about working in your office or usual place of business?

After several weeks of working from home, some workers may have trouble remembering what parts of their corporate offices and workplaces look like.

There are, of course, many benefits to working from home, including saving on travel time, familiar comforts and the ability to spend more time with family and pets. But there are plenty of challenges too, including difficulty separating work from home life, equipment and technology headaches and, for some, the relative isolation of working away from colleagues.

As much as you might like or have adjusted to working from home, has absence from the office made you miss anything about what your life was like at your workplace before the COVID-19 pandemic?

