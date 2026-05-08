What we lose when AI does our shopping

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Mark Bartholomew Americans spend a remarkable amount of time shopping, but the way we shop is shifting dramatically, as major platforms and retailers are racing to automate commercial decision-making. Artificial intelligence agents can already search for products, recommend options and even complete purchases on a consumer’s behalf. Yet many shoppers remain

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