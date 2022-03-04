White Electric workers form coffee co-op after buying out former owners

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Since becoming a worker-owned cooperative, the employees of CUPS Cooperative Inc., doing business as White Electric Coffee, say they’ve rarely fallen into disagreement about the management of the business. But there was that one dispute over whether the bagels should be cut in half. In the end, they settled it as a democracy, said Chloe…