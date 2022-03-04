White Electric workers form coffee co-op after buying out former owners

By
-
BOLD MOVE: Christian Rakotoarisoa makes a latte at White Electric Coffee in Providence. Rakotoarisoa is one of nine worker-owners at White Electric, which became the first unionized worker-owned cooperative cafe in Rhode Island last year. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BOLD MOVE: Christian Rakotoarisoa makes a latte at White Electric Coffee in Providence. Rakotoarisoa is one of nine worker-owners at White Electric, which became the first unionized worker-owned cooperative cafe in Rhode Island last year. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Since becoming a worker-owned cooperative, the employees of CUPS Cooperative Inc., doing business as White Electric Coffee, say they’ve rarely fallen into disagreement about the management of the business. But there was that one dispute over whether the bagels should be cut in half. In the end, they settled it as a democracy, said Chloe…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display