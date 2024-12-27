Will you set New Year’s resolutions for 2025?

Roughly one in three Americans in 2022 had a New Year’s goal or resolution for the following year, according to a YouGov poll.

The top five resolutions for 2024 were, respectively: improve fitness; improve finances; improve mental health; lose weight and improve diet, according to a 2023 Forbes poll.

Some see New Year’s resolutions as a way to improve habits and stick to goals.

Others, however, feel pressured to set goals, which may be one reason that most last less than four months, according to the Forbes poll.

- Advertisement -