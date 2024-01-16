Wintry mix slows Tuesday’s commute, 1-3 inches snow expected across R.I.

PROVIDENCE – It was a slow commute Tuesday morning as winter storm blanketed the state with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Commuters woke up to messy roads, impacting the morning commute, after snow began falling early Tuesday morning.

Around 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall across the state with higher amounts expected in the Northern areas. Mostly rain is expected to fall in the southern communities.

As of 11 a.m., West Warwick saw the most snow at 3.5 inches, according to the weather service. East Providence saw 3 inches of snow, while Barrington recorded 2.5 inches. Providence and Cumberland had accumulated 2 inches of snow, the weather service said.



- Advertisement -

Many schools across Rhode Island had delayed openings and parking bans were set in several towns and cities.



The storm also impacted arrivals at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. According to its flight tracker website, seven arriving flights were canceled. The airport is advising travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Only three Rhode Island Energy customers were without power as off 11 a.m.

(SUBS 4th paragraph to correct time reference.)