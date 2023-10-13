Work policies may need refresh after NLRB ruling

By
-
REVIEW NEEDED: Alicia J. Samolis, chair of the labor and employment practice at Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP, says most businesses should take a closer look at their employee handbook after the latest ruling by the National Labor Relations Board.   PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
A recent National Labor Relations Board ruling may force employers of all sizes to rewrite their employee policy handbooks to meet a new legal standard on the rights of workers to unionize, according to employment lawyers. The ruling in August adopted a new legal standard that shifts the burden onto employers in determining if a…


