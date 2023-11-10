Workforce challenges in health care

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

One of the biggest takeaways from PBN’s recent Fall Health Care Summit is that providers are still struggling to deal with a shortage of workers. The leaders of the state’s two largest health care systems both said hiring is improving but still lags pre-pandemic levels. Lifespan Corp. CEO and President John Fernandez said improving patients’…