Workforce challenges in health care

By
-
One of the biggest takeaways from PBN’s recent Fall Health Care Summit is that providers are still struggling to deal with a shortage of workers. The leaders of the state’s two largest health care systems both said hiring is improving but still lags pre-pandemic levels. Lifespan Corp. CEO and President John Fernandez said improving patients’…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display