18 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 203 new cases on Saturday, while the number of people hospitalized with the illness declined for the third day in a row.

The state said there were 233 hospitalizations in the state related to COVID-19, down from 242 the day before. As of Saturday, 51 people were in intensive care units, down from 56 on Friday, and 34 were on ventilators, down from 40 from the day before.

There have been a total of 597 reported deaths related to COVID-19. Of the 18 deaths reported on Saturday, one was in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, nine in their 80s and five in their 90s. Fifteen of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, the Department of Health said.

As of Saturday, the state said 130,132 tests had been conducted during the coronavirus crisis, with 13,952 people testing positive for the illness. Another 116,180 tests have been negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,106 people who have recovered from COVID-19-related illnesses have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals since the start of the pandemic, the state said.