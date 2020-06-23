23 nonprofits receive $700K from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional $700,000 in grants were issued to 23 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island from the United Way of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Tuesday.

The fund, created in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold on the Ocean State, supports local organizations that were impacted by the ongoing health crisis so they can provide help with food, rent, utilities and other expenses. To date, the fund has issued out close to $8 million in grants to local nonprofits, the foundation said, and donors have contributed more than $8.5 million to the cause.

“We are so appreciative of the donors who have provided financial support since the crisis began in March,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement, “and will continue to work with charitable Rhode Islanders to support the nonprofit organizations that remain on the frontlines, providing crucial community services.”

United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement that the road to recovery for these organizations and the community from the pandemic would be much longer “without the incredible generosity of so many.”

The grants issued in this latest round ranged from $10,000 to $50,000. The organizations that received grants in this latest round are:

Achievement First

African Alliance of Rhode Island

AS220

Beautiful Day

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Bridgemark Addiction Recovery Services

Building Futures

Clinica Esperanza

Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

Community Housing Resource Board/Housing Hotline

Connecting for Children and Families

Highlander Institute

Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island

Key Program Inc.

Opioid Treatment Association of Rhode Island

Providence Community Health Centers

Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church

Scandinavian Home

Spurwink | RI

Trinity Episcopal Church Food Closet

We Share Hope

The Way, The Truth & The Life Health Clinic, Inc.

Youth In Action

