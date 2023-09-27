3 R.I. elementary schools named Blue Ribbon schools

PROVIDENCE – A trio of local elementary schools have been designated as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Clayville Elementary School in Scituate, Park Elementary School in Warwick and Woodridge Elementary School in Cranston all received Blue Ribbon status based on their academic achievements, according to the R.I. Department of Education.

RIDE says Park and Woodridge elementary schools each were recognized as “Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools,” helping close achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Clayville, RIDE says, was named an “Exemplary High-Performing School,” which measures a school’s performance based on state assessments or nationally normed tests.

- Advertisement -

RIDE says the three schools were among 353 schools across the U.S. to be selected to be Blue Ribbon schools.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.