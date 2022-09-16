A financial remedy to R.I.’s aging schools

CRAMPED CLASSROOM: Thornton Elementary School Principal Louise Denham sits in one of the school’s cramped classrooms. The building is more than 100 years old and is part of a plan to consolidate all four elementary schools in Johnston using a voter-approved $215 million school construction bond.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena visits the town’s high school, it’s a bit like taking a step into the past – and not just because he’s an alumnus. Structurally, little has changed within the building, says Polisena, a 1972 Johnston High School graduate. “Nothing has been done since it was brand-new when I entered…

