A night out

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Does your company hold fun outings and activities for employees? Yes: 67% No: 33% What activities and outings does your company hold? (Select multiple) Company picnics/barbecues: 67% Holiday parties: 67% Bowling/arcade outings: 33% Other: 33% Our company does not hold outings for employees: 33% Sporting events: 0% Does holding such outings and employee activities improve

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