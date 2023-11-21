Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Eric Mulvey

Eric S. Mulvey is a member of the firm’s Business and Corporate Law Group. His practice focuses on assisting clients in various business, corporate, and real estate matters. While in law school, he interned for Justice Thomas Kaplanes of the Boston Municipal Court and served as Chief Note Editor for the Journal of High Technology Law. Eric was also a Summer Associate at AP&S. Eric received his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and his B.A. from Union College.