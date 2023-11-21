Eric S. Mulvey is a member of the firm’s Business and Corporate Law Group. His practice focuses on assisting clients in various business, corporate, and real estate matters. While in law school, he interned for Justice Thomas Kaplanes of the Boston Municipal Court and served as Chief Note Editor for the Journal of High Technology Law. Eric was also a Summer Associate at AP&S. Eric received his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and his B.A. from Union College.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Eric Mulvey
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.