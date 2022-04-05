Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Kim K. Dooley to Corporate Group

Kim K. Dooley has joined the firm’s Business & Corporate Law Group. Her practice includes commercial and residential real estate, commercial and residential financing, and business formation. Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Kim worked at boutique law firms in Massachusetts and Rhode Island where she assisted small and large clients with their various real estate and corporate needs. Kim received her J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law and her B.A. from College of Holy Cross.