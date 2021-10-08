Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Nickolas S. Arnold

Nick is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Law Group. Nick has a wide range of experience in assisting large and small clients with various corporate and business law matters, including stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions, contracts, business formation and governance, and commercial real estate transactions.

Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Nick worked at a general practice law firm in New Hampshire where he gained substantial experience in a wide variety of business and real estate matters.

Nick received his J.D., cum laude, from University of New Hampshire Law School and his B.A. from University of Connecticut.