Age-friendly colleges can improve 2nd half of life

[caption id="attachment_462079" align="alignleft" width="160"]
David
R. Buys[/caption]
By 2030, more than 1.4 billion people across the globe will be at least 60 years old. This number will shoot up to 2.1 billion by 2050. At this point, there will be more people age 60 or older than people between 10 and 24.
These dramatic demographic shifts prompted the United Nations and World Health Organization to declare the 2020s the decade of healthy aging.
The creation of a more age-friendly world includes basic things such as improving health care access. But one critical component is often overlooked: taking college courses in your 50s, 60s or beyond. These opportunities to learn later in life have been associated with a host of positive health outcomes. These include being less socially isolated and staying sharp mentally.
[caption id="attachment_462080" align="alignleft" width="163"]
Aaron Guest[/caption]
Many older adults know as much. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 550,000 U.S. adults 50 and older were enrolled in college undergraduate and graduate programs in 2021. Their reasons for going back to school range from learning new skills to wanting to get ahead in their careers to achieving long-held goals.
Institutions of higher education play a unique role in shaping an aging world. In 2012, a group of interdisciplinary scholars met to establish the 10 principles of an age-friendly university. These include things such as career development for older adults pursuing second careers, increased access to health and wellness programs at universities, and opportunities to learn alongside younger students.
In 2014, these efforts expanded to become the Age-Friendly University Global Network, a collective of more than 120 colleges and universities across the world. These institutions promote positive and healthy aging through innovative educational programs, research agendas, civic engagement opportunities and more.
An age-friendly university is one that commits to including and supporting learners of all ages. Some focus on increasing the presence of older adults on campus. Others lead the development of health and research initiatives to improve the lives of older adults.
At Mississippi State University, the focus on learners at all stages of life is growing. The new College of Professional and Continuing Studies develops and supports both credit and noncredit programs for nontraditional students.
The college is also working with the city of Starkville, Miss., to ensure it is an attractive destination for retirees, and it offers extension programs statewide that are of interest to many older adults, such as a master gardener program.
Other schools, such as the University of South Florida, emphasize the importance of engaging older adults in research. This includes conducting research at their Center for Hospice, Palliative Care and End-of-Life Studies. Similarly, the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at the University of Massachusetts Boston works with communities throughout the state to research what older adults need and how the community can provide for them.
The presence of older adults on campus benefits the entire community.
Older adults benefit from social opportunities, intellectual stimulation and personal growth. This even extends to their health. Older adults involved in social activities are less likely to develop certain diseases. Continued learning is also associated with positive health outcomes, such as improved general well-being and mental health.
David R. Buys is an associate professor of health at Mississippi State University. Aaron Guest is an assistant professor of aging at Arizona State University. Distributed by The Associated Press.