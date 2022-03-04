AI may be answer in cyberattacks

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The average business receives 10,000 alerts every day from the various software tools it uses to monitor for intruders, malware and other threats. Cybersecurity staff often find themselves inundated with data they need to sort through to manage their defenses. The stakes are high. Cyberattacks are increasing and affect thousands of organizations and millions of…