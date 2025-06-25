AIPSO Appoints Executive Vice President

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND – Les Willis has joined AIPSO as Executive Vice President, bringing 32 years of insurance industry experience in commercial and personal lines. Willis holds CPCU, CLU, ChFC, FLMI and APA designations, and has led field operations, P&C product line development/management, corporate, risk management and residual markets at State Farm. He served on AIPSO’s Board of Directors for 10 years, Property Insurance Plan Services Office Board of Directors (PIPSO) for 6 years, and Board Chair for non-profit Art Inc for 7 years.