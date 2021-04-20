Alanna Harley Joins JPS Construction and Design’s team of Project Managers

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Alanna Harley recently joined the firm’s team of Project Managers. A RI native, Alanna holds a B.S. in Interior Design from Mount Ida College. After moving to Los Angeles in 2013, Alanna worked as an Interior Design Assistant for a boutique firm where she provided oversight of multiple luxury projects from inception to installation. Alanna worked closely with custom purveyors in the woodworking, finishing and upholstery trades. She continued her career with a Project Management role, overseeing the renovation of numerous hospitality properties nationwide. Alanna’s knowledge of estimating and the logistical aspects of the design-build process will be an asset as she returns to residential construction at our firm.

