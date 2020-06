Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Clumps of fur fell to the ground as ­Barbara Gariepy shaved a small dog at Canine Corner Inc. in Seekonk recently. Surrounding her were a cluster of four-legged customers, waiting to be groomed, their squeals adding to the near-incessant ringing of the phone. The work has been nonstop since Massachusetts announced pet-grooming services could resume…