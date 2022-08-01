Application period opens for Blue Cross LGBTQ Safe Zone program

PROVIDENCE – Health care facilities interested in obtaining Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s LGBTQ Safe Zone certification have until the middle of August to apply.

More than 50 sites have already earned the recognition, which requires meeting a range of requirements, all focused on inclusivity, safety and support for LGBTQ patients.

Previously certified facilities include mental and dental health centers, pediatric practices, assisted living facilities and centers offering help for substance use and sexual trauma.

Current applicants have through Aug. 15 to submit an application at bcbsri.com/providers/safezone-program.

- Advertisement -

“We recognize that getting quality care can be more difficult for certain communities than it is for others and that the LGBTQ community has historically experienced discrimination in health care,” said Jenny Bautista-Ravreby, Blue Cross diversity, equity and inclusion manager. “We’re committed to furthering health equity however we can, and the LGBTQ Safe Zone program provides a way for Rhode Islanders to find inclusive, affirming care with confidence.”

Blue Cross offers a Safe Zone window cling and plaque to facilities that earn certification.

Requirements for the designation include training in caring for LGBTQ patients, protection against discrimination for staff and patients, offering gender-neutral bathrooms, using inclusive forms and intake procedures, and showing a commitment to working with the LGBTQ community.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.