Elizabeth A. Suever has joined Adler Pollock & Sheehan as Co-Chair of the firm’s Government Relations Group.

Elizabeth is a registered Rhode Island Lobbyist and represents numerous corporations and trade associations before the Rhode Island General Assembly. Prior to joining AP&S, Elizabeth was a shareholder at Roberts, Carrol, Feldstein & Peirce. Elizabeth received her B.S. from Xavier College and her J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law.

