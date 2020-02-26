B. Joe Reddish named to Wood River Health Services board

The Wood River Health Services Board of Directors has named former Richmond Town Councilor B. Joe Reddish III to the Board.

Reddish is an independent owner with ACN and a benefits advisor with AFLAC. He had been assistant vice president – customer experience manager for Citizens Bank. He has a BS in Business Management from California State University.

Reddish has been President of Richmond Town Council, Board Chair of AIDS Care Ocean State, Chair of the RI Commission on Prejudice and Bias, Commissioner of the RI Public Financial Management Board, Trustee for People to People International, member of Richmond Economic Development Commission and Advisory Board of Chariho School District. He is an inductee in the Edison High School Hall of Fame for Community Service and Life Achievement.