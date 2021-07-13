Bally’s acquires beach volleyball association

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp.’s acquisition streak continues.

The company on Monday announced that it has acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals, a beach volleyball organization and the host of the longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The deal included the purchase of all of the organization’s assets, including trademarks, promoter agreements, recurring membership revenue and tournament and league management software.

- Advertisement -

Bally’s said the acquisition will provide the company an opportunity to “gamify and incorporate interactive content” into beach volleyball, which will drive traffic to the company’s platforms and promote customer acquisition.

“The AVP is an attractive asset that complements our rapidly expanding U.S. sports betting vision, said Bally’s Adi Dhandhania, senior vice president strategy and interactive. “[Donald Sun, former owner and CEO of AVP,] and the entire AVP team have done a tremendous job developing the league and transforming it into what it is today, and we look forward to exploring creative ways to amplify and gamify such a dynamic and high-growth sport, providing beach volleyball fans across the nation with unique and interactive content.”

The company has scaled up its operations significantly over recent years by acquiring a number of casino properties across the country, a game provider, a daily fantasy site and a sports betting platform. The company now employs over 6,000 people. Bally’s said that pending planned acquisitions and construction, the company is on pace to have 16 casino operations in 11 states.