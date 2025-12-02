Bally’s recommended for one of three NYC casino licenses

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has moved a step closer to gaining permission to build and operate a casino in New York City after state gaming officials selected three applicants for casino licenses in the Bronx and Queens. The N.Y. State Gaming Commission’s facility selection board selected Bally’s, along with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen,

PROVIDENCE – Bally's Corp. has moved a step closer to gaining permission to build and operate a casino in New York City after state gaming officials selected three applicants for casino licenses in the Bronx and Queens.

The N.Y. State Gaming Commission’s facility selection board selected Bally’s, along with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is proposing to build a casino next to Citi Field in Queens, and Genting Group, which is proposing to expand the existing casino next to Aqueduct racetrack in Queens.

Providence-based Bally’s is proposing to build a $4 billion casino next to Bally’s Golf Links in the Bronx at Ferry Point, next to a golf course previously owned by President Donald Trump. The

Bally’s proposal calls for a

250-foot-tall casino spanning three million square feet that will hold 3,500 slots and other gambling machines, 250 table games, and a poker room. It also includes a 500-room luxury hotel, dining and entertainment venues, a 2,000-person event center, and meeting spaces, Forbes reported.

“I feel great, it’s not every day that you’re given a chance to have a physical impact on the city that you grew up in,” Bally’s Chairman Soohyung Kim told Forbes. “This is our biggest project and will be amongst the biggest commercial casinos in the country.”