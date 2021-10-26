BankNewport donates Halloween bags for homebound residents

BANKNEWPORT RECENTLY donated more than 100 Halloween treat bags to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Pictured from left are: BankNewport employees Amy Riccitelli, senior vice president and director of retail sales; Ryan Galitskie, vice president and regional sales manager; and Matt Basileo, retail program administrator. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated more than 100 Halloween treat bags to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, according to a news release.

The donation supports the existing “Food 2 Friends” program, which offers monthly grocery deliveries to people who are homebound and cannot visit the community center’s food pantry in person.

Each bag, assembled by BankNewport employees, included candy and a note.

