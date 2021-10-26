BankNewport donates Halloween bags for homebound residents

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated more than 100 Halloween treat bags to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, according to a news release.

The donation supports the existing “Food 2 Friends” program, which offers monthly grocery deliveries to people who are homebound and cannot visit the community center’s food pantry in person.

Each bag, assembled by BankNewport employees, included candy and a note.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

