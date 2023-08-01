BankNewport names Franco VP, Tiverton branch manager

NEWPORT – Antone Franco has been named vice president and branch manager at BankNewport’s Tiverton branch at 614 Main Road, the bank announced July 26.

Franco will be responsible for branch operations, customer service and team development.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Franco was branch manager at Santander Bank in Middletown, and he was formerly in the same position at Citizens Bank in Fall River.

“With over 15 years of front-line customer service and sales, I have developed a passion for helping individuals, families and businesses. For me, it is meaningful and rewarding to make a difference in life no matter how big or small that difference may be,” Franco said on his LinkedIn profile. “I’ve been fortunate to work with great mentors that manage to … [see] others succeed, and, as a people manager, I have been able to return that same care and encouragement to the people that I work with. My experience makes me confident with the advice, recommendations and solutions I give to my customers internally and externally to help reach their goals!”

Franco is a resident of Dartmouth.