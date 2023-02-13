BankNewport Names Steven Carneiro Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Steven Carneiro has been named vice president, commercial loan officer. He will be responsible for developing new and growing existing commercial relationships throughout the Bank’s footprint, and working closely with banking service partners. Prior to his new role, Carneiro was vice president, business and commercial lending officer since joining the Bank in 2018.

Carneiro earned an Associate of Science in Business Management from the Community College of Rhode Island. He is a member of the board for the Rotary Club of Cranston and is a resident of West Warwick, Rhode Island.