BankRI reports record results from annual Holiday Giving Tree program

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island reported its largest-ever holiday gift drive in 2021, with more than 3,700 gifts collected and donated in December, according to a news release.

The annual Holiday Giving Tree program, now in its 24th year, helped to provide holiday gifts to more than 1,000 children across the state served by local nonprofits, the release stated.

As in years past, the donation drive featured ornament-laden holiday trees in all BankRI branch lobbies, as well as online, offering community members the opportunity to purchase gifts requested by children served by bank nonprofit partners.

Following a seven-week collection drive, the gifts were given to the nonprofits to distribute to their clients in time for the holidays.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.