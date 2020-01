Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

For Marc Perlman, principal owner and CEO of Ocean State Job Lot, the Federal Reserve’s outlook for 2020 is the best business fortune he could have hoped for. After cutting interest rates three times in 2019, the Fed has indicated it plans to hold rates right where they are for the next 12 months. A…