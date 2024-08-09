BCBSRI, Brown launch Rhode Island Voices

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brown University’s School of Public Health have partnered an offshoot of the annual RI Life Index known as “Rhode Island Voices.”

The RI Life Index will continue to be updated each year based, but the new project will enlist a panel of Rhode Islanders who participate in web questionnaires on topics like food access, education, affordable housing, jobs and social determinant of health throughout the year.

While the RI Life Index has proven its value as a barometer to measure social factors Rhode Islanders care about, Rhode Island Voices is meant to go deeper, said Carolyn Belisle, BCBSRI vice president of corporate social responsibility.

“We hope that Rhode Island Voices will build upon that success by further enhancing how Rhode Islanders can lend their voices to these important issues and help shape the future of public health in their communities,” Belisle said.

Recruitment of a panel of up to 1,000 Rhode Islanders has already begun and online surveys are planned for the remainder of the year. Results of the first surveys will be available in early fall, BCBSRI said. Because participants in panel surveys participate in multiple questionnaires, they can go more in depth with topics and collecting data over time allows researchers to observe patterns on specific topics.

Anyone interested can register to volunteer as panelists and receive up to $25 per year. The surveys, which occur every few months, will be confidential and take about five to 10 minutes to complete.

Organizers are also looking for community-based organizations to partner in recruiting. Survey methodology is overseen by Melissa Clark, director of the Survey Research Center and professor of health services, policy and practice at the Brown University School of Public Health and Michelle Rogers, professor of health services, policy and practice at the Brown University School of Public Health – both of whom also direct the survey for the RI Life Index.

"The RI Life Index is unique across our country because of its breadth, covering the entire state year after year," said Clark. "The addition of the Rhode Island Voices panel now allows us to go deeper into the issues facing residents of our state and help researchers, policymakers and community organizations craft solutions to these seemingly intractable challenges."

The RI Life Index, including the Rhode Island Voices panel, is guided by the RI Life Index Coalition which includes: Brown’s School of Public Health; BCBSRI;

AARP Rhode Island

;

Community Provider Network of Rhode Island

;

The Economic Progress Institute

;

HousingWorks RI

;

Latino Policy Institute

;

Lifespan Community Health Institute

;

Medical Legal Partnership Boston

;

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

;

the Rhode Island Department of Health

;

Rhode Island Foundation

;

Rhode Island Kids Count

; and

United Way of Rhode Island

.