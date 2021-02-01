Benchmark Senior Living creates COVID-19 advisory council

PROVIDENCE – Benchmark Senior Living, a Waltham, Mass.-based senior housing provider with three locations in Rhode Island, has announced the creation of its Benchmark Coronavirus Advisory Council.
Members include “a former U.S. Surgeon General, a former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a nationally known geriatric psychiatrist, a leading infection control preventionist and other experts,” according to a news release from Benchmark.
The senior living network operates locations in Providence, Middletown and Warwick, along with 60 other retirement communities across New York and New England. Benchmark offers independent and assisted living, along with memory and other care.
“By formalizing additional relationships with a larger group of experts that includes some of the nation’s top public health minds, we can ensure that our infectious disease prevention and containment protocols are consistent with leading-edge thinking on COVID-19,” said Tom Grape, Benchmark’s founder, chairman and CEO.
Council members are tasked with staying ahead of the spread of COVID-19 while focusing on Benchmark residents’ health needs.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
