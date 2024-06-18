Blue Cross’ Pitney elected new Meals on Wheels board president

PROVIDENCE – Christina Pitney, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s senior vice president of government programs, has been elected as the new board president for Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the food delivery nonprofit announced Tuesday.
Meals on Wheels says Pitney, who will serve as the board’s president through 2026 and elected president June 12, has been a board member for the nonprofit since 2021 and was most recently its treasurer. Pitney in a statement said that in year two of Meals on Wheels’ strategic plan, the organization is doing “more than we ever have” to meet its clients’ nutritional and social needs so they can “maintain safe and independent lifestyles.”
“I am honored and overjoyed to serve this incredible organization and to work alongside our esteemed board, exceptional staff, and committed volunteers to continue to advance health equity through strategic innovation across Rhode Island,” Pitney said.
Meals on Wheels says Pitney has been with Blue Cross since 2014, holding various roles with the health insurer in that time. Among them was vice president of corporate strategy and chief of staff.
Pitney was also named by Providence Business News as a “Woman to Watch
” in its 2022 Business Women Awards program and a 2019 40 Under Forty honoree
.
Meals on Wheels also elected five new board members. They are:
- Sarah Amin, University of Rhode Island assistant professor and director of community nutrition education
- Nathan Beauvais, Sowa Financial Group financial advisor
- Sean Buchanan, Genere Family Businesses chief financial officer
- Jay Longley, Envision Technology Advisors LLC senior consultant
- Marcus Mitchell, Shere Strategy Experiences owner