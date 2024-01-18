Bonniecrest Estate condo in Newport sells for $1.5 million

NEWPORT – A 2,750-square-foot condominium in the Bonniecrest Estate, a gated neighborhood and harbor-front association, recently sold for $1.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The second-floor condo at 111 Harrison Ave., Unit B12, contains two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home features high ceilings and views of Newport Harbor, the real estate firm said.

Glass sliders provide access to a wraparound deck overlooking the waterfront in the area of Fort Adams State Park, Residential Properties said.

The home’s larger bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, and the master bedroom features another private deck overlooking the foliage of the property, according to Residential Properties. Each of the bedrooms features its own private bathroom, the firm said.

The home, which was constructed in 1980, also includes a fireplace, according to city property records.

Bonniecrest Estate spans 13 acres, and the association features amenities that include an in-ground pool; a hot tub; a tennis court; a playground; a private, rocky beach; kayak storage; a launch; and a private dock with space available to rent for dinghies, according to Residential Properties.

Membership in the estate comes with other services, including a waterfront taxi to Bannister’s Wharf for evenings in the city.

According to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, Newport assessors most recently valued the condo unit in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.28 million.

While the seller was represented by Sarah Kirwin, a sales associate for Residential Properties, the buyer was represented by the Fitzpatrick Team, of RE/MAX Results.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the condominium was sold by Pauline Walsh, as trustee of two revocable trusts, to Alessandra Dolnier and Kurt Dolnier.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.