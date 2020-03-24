Brown Angel Group invests $500K in first 6 months

PROVIDENCE – The Brown Angel Group has collectively invested more than $500,000 into startups founded by Brown University graduates in its first six months, according to website Rhode Island Inno.

In the same time period, the group has grown to 250 members, including alumni dating back to graduating classes in the 1960s, a host of venture capital firms and people ranging from Rhode Island to California and international locations. Women comprise 25% of the group.

Since launching last July, the group has screened more than 50 companies founded by alumni from the class of 1984 graduates through those graduating in 2019, and representing industries such as cybersecurity, financial technology, health and wellness, and food.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

