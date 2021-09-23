Brown to resume in-person dining after pause due to rise in COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE – Brown University will resume in-person dining on campus on Friday, after the practice was paused last week due to a spate of COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students at the university, Brown announced Wednesday.

“I am pleased to report that in recent days there has been a significant decline in both the absolute number and the rate of positive asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on campus compared to the first few weeks of the semester. This includes a marked decline in positive test results among undergraduate students, which was the area of concern that prompted a series of temporary restrictions announced last week,” said Russel C. Carey, Brown’s executive vice president, planning and policy, in a statement to the campus community Wednesday.

Other temporary restrictions on student life enacted last week, including a limit of five people for undergraduate social gatherings, increased undergraduate testing and an indoor mask requirement, remain in effect for the time being, Carey said, noting that the “pandemic and its impact on the Brown campus is a fluid and dynamic situation, and from time to time restrictions may need to be reimplemented, as well as loosened.”

Carey said the school looks forward to reducing other limitations as soon as public health conditions allow.

