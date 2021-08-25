Bryant University imposes indoor mask mandate, testing initiatives on campus

SMITHFIELD – Another university has joined the ranks of local institutions implementing indoor mask mandates on campus.

Bryant University announced Wednesday that it will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to the campus to wear masks inside all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 27.

Bryant said there will be some exemptions to the mandate, such as for students in their own residence hall rooms and for employees working in shared office space where distancing can be achieved.

The university said it hopes indoor masking will not be necessary for the full fall semester. Lifting indoor mask mandates at Bryant is dependent on evolving conditions on both the university campus and in the larger community, Bryant said.

Bryant said concerns about and dangers posed by the COVID-19 delta variant prompted the university to implement the mask mandate, as well as other health initiatives. The university also said unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will be subject to regular surveillance testing. Bryant said that individuals coming to the university from international destinations will also have to be tested upon their return.

Bryant said the health policies are in place until Sept. 18, which aligns Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s recent state of emergency to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Rhode Island, Brown University, Rhode Island College and Providence College are other local colleges that have indoor mask mandates on campus.

