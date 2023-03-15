Bryant University launches new physician assistant, nurse practitioner certificate program

SMITHFIELD – Through the university’s Executive Education and Career Accelerator, Bryant University is launching a new physician assistant and nurse practitioner leadership in health care certificate program on April 15.

Bryant says the impetus of this program stems from the health care field undergoing shifts in a few years in which physician assistants and nurse practitioners will be taking on new leadership roles previously reserved for physicians. With the program, Bryant hopes to address the health care field’s needs of these expanding roles.

Courses that will be offered are medical billing and reimbursement; principles of leadership in health care; metrics; advocacy in leadership; leadership environment in health care; and technology in health.

Bryant says four courses, which are taught online, must be completed to earn the certificate. Each course must be completed within eight weeks to be eligible for the certificate, the university said.

Additional information on the program can be found on Bryant’s website.

