Butler Hospital, Brown University launch research to better diagnose Alzheimer’s

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital and Brown University have launched a new research study to find methods for early and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

The BioFinder-Brown Study, a collaboration between Butler Hospital’s Memory and Aging Program and Brown University’s Warren Alpert Foundation and Carney Institute for Brain Science, aims to validate blood tests in individuals who are healthy but at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s and establish improved methods to better assess risk for the disease.

“Developing easy-to-use blood tests will lead to early diagnosis and treatment and be a game-changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Stephen Salloway, principal investigator of the BioFinder-Brown site.

The study is in collaboration with the Swedish BIOFINDER Study based at Lund University.

For the five-year study, Butler is enrolling 200 cognitively normal participants between the ages of 50 and 80 years old. In Sweden, 400 participants will be enrolled using the same protocol.

