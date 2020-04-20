Butler Hospital offers virtual mental health programs for patients

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital has moved many of its programs to virtual platforms as supplements to on-site socially distanced programming.

Patients must have access to a device with a webcam and microphone to participate in virtual groups.

“In order to help keep our entire community safe with social distancing in mind, Butler Hospital’s partial programs and its intensive outpatient programs are now offering treatment from the comfort and safety of your home,” said Mary E. Marran, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer. “Butler is also providing adult, young adult, adolescent and substance-abuse partial hospital programs, as well as [a] young adult intensive outpatient program, our obsessive compulsive disorder intensive outpatient program and [a] substance-abuse intensive outpatient program all via Zoom Video Communications.”

Patients who prefer in-person interactions, or who do not have access to the internet at home, are still able to attend programs on Butler’s campus.

The hospital’s 24-hour intake line, at 844-401-0111, is also equipped to help people struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse during the coronavirus crisis.