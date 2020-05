Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

From beach vacations to business conferences, travel-related tourism is the lifeblood of the state economy, generating $6.8 billion in 2018, according to a report by R.I. Commerce Corp. But with state borders closed and large social gatherings off-limits, the industry has ground to a halt, costing millions of dollars in direct spending at restaurants, hotels,…