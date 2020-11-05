Capt. Eli Hammond House sells in Tiverton

TIVERTON – The Capt. Eli Hammond House in Tiverton, which sits on 4 acres overlooking conserved farmlands, has sold for $1.4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose sales agent represented the seller.

The house includes a sweeping staircase in the foyer and a windowed widow’s walk with 360-degree views of the property. Built in 1850, it provides western views from a second-floor deck to the Sakonnet River.

The house, at 3617 Main Road, was sold by Lynn Holstein on Oct. 28. The new owners are Remy Kunstler and Kyle Oestreich, according to property records. The house last sold for $1.3 million in July 2019. At that time, it was listed in city records as a three-family property.

