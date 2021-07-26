Cases of Legionnaires’ disease on rise in R.I.

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE - State health officials are investigating an increase over the past two months in reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Rhode Island. According to the R.I. Department of Health, between 2014 and 2020 there was an average of 10 cases during the months of June and July each year. From June 2 to Monday,…