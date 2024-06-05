CCRI launches first cannabis training program

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island is launching an eight-week free cannabis training program through the college’s Division of Workforce Partnerships in an effort to be an employee pipeline to the growing industry.

The free program, funded by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island program, will start June 9 at the college’s Liston Campus in Providence, CCRI says. The curriculum will be taught by industry experts providing students knowledge of entry-level jobs in the cannabis industry.

CCRI says that since adult-use recreational cannabis was legalized in Rhode Island in 2022, the number of available cannabis jobs in the state increased by 45% to 1,649 in 2023. Also, CCRI says there are now 118 jobs in Rhode Island that list “familiarity with the cannabis industry” as a required skill, with more than 100 cannabis-adjacent businesses, including cannabidiol retailers, and 62 licensed cannabis cultivators currently in the market.

CCRI says the pilot program will enroll 15 students. Those who wish to sign up for courses can do so through CCRI’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.